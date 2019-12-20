Self Esteem, Planningtorock For Sounds From The Other City

Self Esteem and Planningtorock will play Sounds From The Other City this summer.

The one dayer takes place around Chapel Street, Salford, growing from its DIY roots to gain nationwide acclaim.

Returning in 2020, Sounds From The Other City will be bigger and bolder than ever, with a host of names confirmed.

Self Esteem will perform at the festival, joined by Planningtorock, Super Furry Animals' head honcho Gruff Rhys, and Bristol rooted Krautrock juggernauts Beak>.

Stealing Sheep will hit the event, joined by Cowtown, Harpoon, Strawberry Guy, and Wu-Lu.

Tickets are on sale now.

Check out some highlights from last summer below...

Sounds From The Other City takes place on May 2nd.

