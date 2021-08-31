Secret Garden Party To Return For 20th Anniversary

Secret Garden Party will return for its 20th anniversary.

The festival was founded in 2002, and grew to become a landmark event for British summer revellers.

Sadly, 2017 saw the curtain come down on the event, with founder Freddie Fellowes insisting that “all good things must come to an end...”

Now Secret Garden Party is teasing its return, in line with the event's 20th anniversary.

Re-activating their Twitter account, the team have kicked off a 48 hour countdown until all is revealed.

Fans can register for tickets from September 1st - find the landing page HERE.

