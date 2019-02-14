Scotland's Loopallu Festival To Finish

Scottish festival Loopallu will come to an end this year.

The much loved event was established a decade ago, and in that time has developed a curious, and highly successful identity of its own.

The Scottish event was forced to move from its usual site last year, switching to another location around Ullapool on the Scottish West Coast.

Sadly, increased tourism means that there is huge competition for festival goers attempting to find accommodation.

Organising one last hurrah, Loopallu - Ullapool spelled backwards - will make its 2019 instalment the last.

Founder Robert Hicks told BBC Scotland that this year's festival was "definitely the last".

"When we started the village was near deserted in September," he said. "Fast forward 15 years, many more people are visiting the north west Highlands which is a wonderful thing, but it's made accommodating the Loopallu faithful even harder as there's such a demand for beds. He finished:

"So better to bow out than fade away. We're having a bit of a retrospective of the years where the line up is concerned."

The last ever Loopallu runs between September 27th - 28th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.