Scotland's Electric Fields Festival Cancelled

Scotland's Electric Fields Festival has been cancelled.

The event was traditionally held in the South of Scotland, with a crowd of more than 8000 watching Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds last summer at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries.

In April the festival opted to relocate to Glasgow, earning the wrath of fans who voiced their displeasure on social media.

Intending to base Electric Fields at the city's SWG3 venue, the festival will not now go ahead.

A full statement has been made, with the team confirming the news "with a heavy heart".

Ticket refunds are available from point of purchase.

