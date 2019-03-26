Saul Williams, Mala For We Out Here Festival

80 new names have been added to the line up of We Out Here.

The festival is a joint venture between Gilles Peterson, Worldwide FM, and Brownswood, and it will utilise the former Secret Garden Party site.

The line up is already looking tempting, with new additions including Saul Williams, dubstep innovator Mala, the ever-eclectic HAAi, and Rhythm Section head honcho Bradley Zero.

Emma Jean Thackray will perform at We Out Here, with other names on the bill including Gary Bartz, A Man Called Adam, Randall, and DJ Die & Krust.

Gilles Peterson comments:

"So many great additions to this summer's We Out Here, we've gone deep. A great representation of jungle and D’n’B with hero's like Randall, DJ Die, Krust and more. Mala & Addison Groove bringing even more bass."

"Some great new talent can be found in Charlotte Adigery, Rosie Lowe and Connie Constance. Whities bring a showcase featuring Tasker & Minor Science. HAAi, Benji B. Dwight Trible and Saul Williams will be joining the legendary Gary Bartz on vocals. That is going to be a very unique moment."

We Out Here runs between August 15th - 18th.

Photo Credit: Rob Jones

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.