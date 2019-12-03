Sam Fender's Zurich Show Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears

Sam Fender has been forced to cancel this weekend's show in Zurich.

The songwriter's debut album 'Hypersonic Missiles' lit up 2019, sending the artist into the stratosphere.

Currently on tour in Europe, Sam Fender will play Berlin tonight (February 28th) as part of his wider engagements.

The show in Zurich has been pulled, however, with the Swiss government banning ‘public and private events’ of over 1000 people in response to fears over the contagion of coronavirus.

The outbreak has caused a number of cancellations across Europe, with this weekend's Serie A football card set to be played behind closed doors.

With the Six Nations also due to be impacted , perhaps Sam Fender's tour is getting off lightly...

