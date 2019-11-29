Sam Fender Postpones Brixton Academy Show

Sam Fender has been forced to postpone his show at London's Brixton Academy tonight (December 11th).

The songwriter sold out two nights at the historic venue, but his tour has been dogged by ill health.

Completing the first night at Brixton Academy, Sam Fender has been forced to pull out of tonight's show.

Postponed, his health is once more cited, with the songwriter set to announce a re-organised show shortly.

Here's the statement.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.