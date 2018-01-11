Sam Fender Announces Tiny Whitley Bay Show

Sam Fender announced plans for a tiny Whitley Bay album launch show in his local newspaper across the weekend.

The North East songwriter's debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ is out now, and it's causing an immediate stir.

Labour MP David Lammy is a fan, and his decision to tweet some of Sam's lyrics sparked a debate with BBC host Andrew Neill.

Sam's next show is a little more low-key however, with the singer returning to Whitley Bay in the company of Spotify.

A tiny album launch show is planned, with fans able to sign up tickets HERE.

Announced in Sam's local paper, it's an endearing move from the North East lad. Here's the original ad...

This is going to be mint... head here for info: https://t.co/XiclHqPxmh

Know a few of you spotted this in the local paper @SpotifyUK @Spotify pic.twitter.com/f4CpWBnRae — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) September 16, 2019

Photo Credit: Sophie Mayanne

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.