Ryley Walker Shares New European Shows

Ryley Walker has shared a flurry of European dates, including some UK shows.

The new European tour opens in Hamburg on April 4th, and finds the American songwriter winding his way around the continent.

It's a merry path, too - Prague, Vienna, Gent, and more are all on the calendar, while Ryley wraps up the tour in Istanbul on April 18th.

There are a handful of UK shows in there, too, including dates in Guildford, Leicester, and Sheffield.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can check out a recent - and pretty damn good - live clip below.

Catch Ryley Walker at the following shows:

April

15 Guildford Holy Trinity Church

16 Leicester The Musician

17 Sheffield Plug

For tickets to the latest Ryley Walker shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.