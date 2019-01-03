Ryan Adams Cancels UK Tour

Ryan Adams has cancelled his entire upcoming UK and Ireland tour.

The songwriter's behaviour was at the subject of a lengthy New York Times investigation, which alleged instances of emotional abuse, and potential sexual behaviour towards a minor.

The American artist's new album was pulled from release schedules, but a proposed tour of the UK and Ireland was still slated to go ahead.

Containing nine dates, the shows included two nights at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, with thousands of tickets being sold.

Calls to cancel the tour grew as the days went by, with Ticketmaster confirming what many thought to be inevitable last night (February 28th).

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

Ticket refunds are available at point of purchase.

