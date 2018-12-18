Royal Blood Announce Intimate Summer Shows

Royal Blood will play a series of intimate UK shows this summer.

The rock duo are set to play a huge set at Reading and Leeds festival, announcing these shows as an underplay run.

The chance to catch Royal Blood is some often-overlooked cities, the band hit Southampton on August 9th before smashing into Newport and Dundee.

Playing Nottingham's Rock City on August 13th, finishing at Margate's Winter Gardens on August 14th.

The tour features special guests The Mysterines (Southampton, Newport and Margate) and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (Dundee and Nottingham).

Tickets are on sale now.

Catch Royal Blood at the following shows:

August

9 Southampton O2 Guildhall

10 Newport Centre

12 Dundee Caird Hall

13 Nottingham Rock City

14 Margate Winter Gardens

Photo Credit: Joeseth Carter

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.