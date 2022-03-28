Roxy Music Announce First UK Tour In A Decade

UK icons Roxy Music have laid out plans for a very special UK tour.

The band - Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson - last toured together in 2011, before embarking on further solo endeavours.

Now Roxy Music are back together, with plans for a special series of arena shows to celebrate the 50th year since their electrifying debut album.

Set to play 10 dates across North America, Roxy Music touch down at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on October 10th.

Hitting Manchester's AO Arena on October 12th, the run finishes at London's O2 Arena on October 14th.

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on March 31st, with an artist pre-sale opening at 9am on March 29th.

Roxy Music will offer several VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, limited edition merchandise and more.

Catch Roxy Music at the following shows:

October

10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 Manchester AO Arena

14 London The O2

- - -