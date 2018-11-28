Ronnie Spector Confirms UK Christmas Shows

Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes will bring their Best Christmas Party Ever! to the UK this December.

A true pop icon, Ronnie Spector remains a peerless live performer, someone whose catalogue and experiences make for an unforgettable evening.

Indeed, one of the first live reviews Clash commissioned in 2019 was from this majestic pop queen, with our writer Marianne Gallagher espousing:

"This was about more than songs. It was about stories. Her and you and us and we. It was a seasoned pro celebrating the good old days, the songs and the lives that shaped them."

Now she's back. Ronnie Spector will bring her Ronettes to the UK for the festive-themed Best Christmas Party Ever! matching her greatest hits to a slew of surprises.

Hitting Dublin on December 14th, they play Warwick, London, and Gateshead, before the tour comes to a close in Edinburgh on December 23rd.

Catch Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes at the following shows:

December

14 Dublin The Helix

17 Warwick Arts Centre

19 London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

20 Gateshead The Sage

23 Edinburgh Usher Hall

