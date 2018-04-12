Robyn, Mitski, IDLES For Øya Festival 2019

Robyn, Mitski and IDLES are set to play next year's Øya Festival.

The Norwegian event was founded in 1999 as an intimate 800 capacity party, but has grown to become an internationally renowned, award-winning festival.

Returning for its 20th birthday in 2019, Øya Festival is set to welcome a stellar performance by Scandinavian pop icon Robyn.

Fresh from the release of 'Honey', Robyn joins a line up peppered with talent, ranging from incredible American songwriter Mitski to Bristol punks IDLES.

London jazz scorchers Ezra Collective will hit Øya Festival, while other names on the Oslo bill include slowthai, Jonathan Wilson, and Farao.

Tickets are on sale now.

Øya Festival runs between August 6th - 10th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.