Robyn Announces Alexandra Palace Show

Pop maverick Robyn has launched plans for a huge new European tour.

Long anticipated new album 'Honey' is out now, with Robyn selling out New York's historic Madison Square Garden venue.

Setting her sights on Europe, the iconic singer has shared details of a lengthy European tour.

The venues are massive, featuring some of Robyn's most high profile headline shows yet.

Hitting the UK in Spring, Robyn will play London's Alexandra Palace on April 12th.

Tickets for all European shows - including Alexandra Palace - go on sale this Friday (November 16th) at 10am.

