Robbie Williams Is Heading To Vegas

Robbie Williams has confirmed plans for his first ever Las Vegas residency.

Well, it's been a long time coming, hasn't it? The singer released his swing era tribute 'Swing When You're Winning' almost 20 years ago, and has played with those themes ever since.

Now Robbie can live out his Rat Pack fantasies for real, signalling plans for a full residency in Las Vegas.

Robbie Williams Live in Las Vegas kicks off next year, with the singer playing Wynn Las Vegas on 6th, 8th, 9th, 13th, 15th and 16th March 2019.

He comments: “I’m beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 16th).

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.