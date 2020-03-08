Rina Sawayama Announces Dynasty Tour Dates

Rina Sawayama has confirmed plans for her new Dynasty tour.

The pop savant's incredible debut album 'SAWAYAMA' made a colossal impact on its release earlier in the year, but COVID put paid to her live plans.

An emphatic live performer, Rina returns to action next March, launching the UK leg of her Dynasty tour.

Opening in Glasgow on March 14th, she then plays Manchester and Birmingham, before hitting Brixton Academy on March 18th.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (August 7th).

Catch Rina Sawayama at the following shows:

March

14 Glasgow SWG3

15 Manchester Club Academy

16 Birmingham O2 Institute2

18 London Brixton Academy

