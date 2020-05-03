Ride Announce Live Streamed Show

Ride will broadcast a live-streamed show next month.

The shoegaze band have enjoyed a stellar 18 months, including new album 'This Is Not A Safe Place' and it's subsequent left-field re-working.

In the absence of touring the Oxford group have set up a live-streamed event for August 6th, broadcasting to the world from London.

Ride will perform from a secret location, with the band asking fans to join in real time, as the show will not be archived.

A Q&A takes place afterwards, with tickets available through Dice.fm.

Alongside this, Ride have named the Stephen Lawrence Foundation as the charity partner for the show, with fans able to add a donation alongside their ticket purchase.

