Ride Announce Intimate Acoustic Shows

Ride have announced a short burst of intimate acoustic shows, just in time for their 30th anniversary.

The shoegaze legends recently returned with the 'Tomorrow's Shore' EP and 'Weather Diaries' album, alongside some sterling live shows.

The Oxford group's 30th anniversary is incoming, with the band deciding to host a number of intimate acoustic performances.

The idea was spurred by a one off acoustic show earlier in the year, taking place at the historic St Paul's church in Worthing.

Ride comment: "These shows will explore and span old and newer songs giving us a chance to play some tunes we rarely get to perform along with more familiar tunes in a different way. We’ve been loving all the shows we’ve been playing since our reunion and we look forward to these".

Taking place in Brighton, Margate, Bristol, London, and Manchester, with tickets going on sale from 10am on December 5th.

Catch Ride at the following shows:

November

29 Brighton St George's Church

30 Margate Dreamland, Hall by the Sea

December

2 Bristol The Trinity Centre

3 London Evolutionary Arts Hackney (EartH)

4 Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

For tickets to the latest Ride shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.