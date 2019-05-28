Rico Nasty Tears It Up In London's XOYO

With mosh pits, platform boots and neon colours galore, last night’s Rico Nasty show was an unmissable event. Donning a 50’s pin up neon orange wig, Rico graced the stage with a rageful rendition of ‘Trust Issues’. The crowd already amped up from the DJ set, they were pushed further with bangers such as ‘Countin’ Up’, ‘Cheat Code’ and ‘Guap’.

Feeding the crowd her own banana and smacking the face of a fan (no worries, there was consent), the headbanging star also performed deep cuts and crowd favourites such as ‘Poppin’, ‘Key Lime OG’ and ‘Tia Tamera’.

Backed by a side stage full of her team and supporters, the night was also star-studded with celebrity fans such as DJ Semtex, Little Simz, AJ Tracey and Bree Runway.

Performing an encore of ‘Rage’ and ‘Hard’, Rico left fans content, wanting more and promises to return very soon. Hopefully next time, Clash’ll be more knowledgeable on how to survive a Rico Nasty mosh pit.

Words: Debbie Ijaduola

