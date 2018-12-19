Red Hot Chili Peppers To Play Woolsey Fire Benefit Show

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to play a special Woolsey Fire Benefit show on January 13th.

The destructive fire across the Malibu region prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people, and it's impact can still be felt.

With many people facing Christmas without their homes and possessions, a number of musicians have gathered to organise a special benefit show.

Taking place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on January 13th, Red Hot Chili Peppers will play an intimate set at the historic venue.

Beck and St. Vincent will also play, with tickets going on sale later today (December 21st).

Flea wrote on Instagram: "The destructive effects of climate change are ongoing and will be difficult for us human beings to deal with. Love is the only thing that can help us. Love each other, love the earth, let’s be there for each other."

