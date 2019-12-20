Record Store Day Postponed Until June

Record Store Day has been postponed.

The global celebration of independent music retailers has grown to huge levels, connecting communities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Set to play place in April, the spread of coronavirus has led organisers to postpone the event.

Now taking place on June 20th, it's a move that will impact on shops, customers, labels, and artists, but it's also not one taken lightly.

Apologising for any disruption caused by this, Record Store Day reiterate that this move has been taken in response to the spread of coronavirus.

Here's the statement in full.

We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20th. #RSD20 Full statement on our website here: https://t.co/h6G3dADTmG pic.twitter.com/EEqzToc5SN — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) March 13, 2020

Record Store Day will now take place on June 20th.

