Rae Morris To Play Help Refugees Event In London

Rae Morris is set to play a special Help Refugees event in London next week.

The charity will take over Camden's Jazz Cafe on December 11th for a festive extravaganza, joined by all manner of top talent.

Blackpool artist Rae Morris will perform at the event, with the line up finding space for Tom Odell, Matt Maltese and more.

Other names on the bill include Fryars, Jack Steadman, Native Sun, Billie Marten, and Denai Moore, with organisers holding back a few surprises.

Tickets are on sale now, with all funds being donated to the Help Refugees fund, aimed at aiding those caught up in the refugee crisis.

Rae Morris plays London's Jazz Cafe on December 11th.

