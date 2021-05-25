Queer Club Culture Celebration Body Movements Launches

East London festival Body Movements has launched.

The one day festival aims to be a celebration of the rich breadth of queer club culture, bringing together promoters, club nights, DJs, and revellers for a colourful party to remember.

Taking place on October 9th, the festival uses 16 locations in Hackney Wick, and aims to express celebratory unity.

Body Movements co-founder and Music Director Saoirse Ryan says: “The queer clubbing scene has always been renound for some of the best parties to ever exist. Body Movements wants to give prominence to those artists, parties and clubbers by bringing them all together and serving up a truly unique festival for the UK”.

Co-founder Clayton Wright adds: “Body Movements is the first time that these queer music makers and crews, who make our industry so exciting and formidable, have come together like this. It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before. Everyone involved is pushing boundaries and creating spaces that are hugely important to our LGBTQI+ community. It’s queer clubbing at its finest.”

Pre-sale tickets open on May 27th at 10am.

Full line up details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Body Movements takes place on October 9th.

