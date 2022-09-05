PXSSY PALACE Launches New Festival, Overflo

PXSSY PALACE co-founder Nadine Noor Ahmad has teamed up with BBZ co-founder Naeem Davis to create Overflo Festival. The outstanding duo behind two of London’s most iconic club nights and the acclaimed travelling art festival Lesbiennale are set to produce a glorious one-day celebration dedicated to featuring Queer, Trans, Non-binary, Black, Indigenous and POC talent, both homegrown and international.

The festival will be held in Burgess Park, South London on Sunday (September 18th). With an incredible lineup that will be announced soon, championing emblematic sounds and genres from alt hip-hop and dance music to House and Dancehall. The festival will also play host to workshops, discussions, arts and culture that are inspired, created and curated by the marginalised communities that they are so deeply committed to.

Staff on-site will be specially trained and intentional spaces have been designed with the comfort of festival-goers in mind. The Sanctuary will be among these spaces offering trans and non-binary guests a moment away from the dancefloor to relax and rehydrate.

First release tickets are on sale now for £15 // ticket link: pxssypalace.com/overflo

Overflo Festival takes place on September 18th.

Words: Naima Sutton

