Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert For WOO HAH! Festival 2019

One of Europe’s biggest hip-hop festivals WOO HAH! has released the second wave of big acts for its summer party.

Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha-T, Amine, Rich The Kid, Jay Rock Tokimonsta, The Gaslamp Killer, Bizzey, Comethazine, DJ Maximum, Beats by Esko & Friends, JIRI11, Snelle, Joost & YBN Cordae have been announced to perform at the Dutch event.

As already announced in December, they will be joining Travis Scott, Brockhamption, Rae Sremmurd, Skepta, $uicideboy$, Gunna, Sheck Wes, J.D Reid, Josylvio, Killy, Little Simz, Ocean Wisdom, Prime, Ray Fuego, Winnie, and Young Ellens.

Lil Uzi Vert has managed catapult himself to one of the biggest stars in the trap music scene, with a defining moment being the debut album release ‘Luv is Rage 2’., which immediately took top spot in the billboard 200 and went platinum.

Recently appointed G.O.O.D Music director Pusha T produced what many regard as the best the best rap album of 2018. Daytona. Pusha T is veteran in the hip-hop scene, backed with a huge catalogue of great singles and albums, having worked with some of the best in hip-hop in Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Chris Brown.

WOO HAH! runs between July 12th - 14th.

Words: Kofi Yeboah-Mensah

