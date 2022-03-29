Public Service Broadcasting Announce Huge UK Tour

Public Service Broadcasting have confirmed plans for a massive UK tour.

The group's fourth album 'Bright Magic' landed late last year, and was accompanied by some special live performances.

Looking ahead, Public Service Broadcasting will open a huge UK tour in Warwick on October 1st, before hitting Norwich, Sunderland, and Edinburgh.

Playing London's Troxy venue on October 13th, the tour ends in Bournemouth Academy on October 17th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on March 31st.

Catch Public Service Broadcasting at the following shows:

October

1 Warwick Arts Centre

2 Norwich UEA

3 Sunderland The Fire Station

4 Edinburgh Usher Hall

6 Inverness Ironworks

7 Keele University

8 Liverpool Grand Central

9 Sheffield Academy

11 Leicester Academy

12 Swansea Brangwyn Hall

13 London The Troxy

15 Margate Dreamland Hall

16 Oxford New Theatre

17 Bournemouth Academy

