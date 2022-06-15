Primavera Sound's Return Was Packed With Highlights

With many music lovers buying tickets almost two years ago, Primavera Sound has been one of the most highly anticipated music events to finally get the go-ahead in our (mostly) post-COVID world. Running now for twenty years delivering sh*t-hot lineups and even hotter weather, Primavera takes place in Barcelona, a city packed with culture, tapas, and cheap beer.

This year’s line-up presented us festival goers with a perfect blend of old and new, alternative, pop, rock and everything else you could imagine. Stages sprawled across the Marina overlooking the beach, each pathway lined with an eclectic pick of food, music and people. A far cry from the mud, wellies and bin bag raincoats that come parse and parcel with UK festivals, each day provided warm nights and beautiful sunsets without a drop of mud in sight.

Upon entry the eager punters are greeted by a thirteen meter tall, inflatable bear, courtesy of Pull&Bear x Jack Sachs which serves as the heart of the festival; many’s motto became ‘when in doubt - meet by the bear’ as its cheeky smile could be seen from far and wide.

We all know that a festival isn’t a festival without some extra spaces put in place for activities, chill out zones and some fun things to buy and thankfully Pull&Bear had that covered. In partnership with Soho House and Pull&Bear, Primavera created innovative installations and hubs of activity such as an incredible hot pink, pop up store providing the freshest festival garms to those with VIP access. The VIP area also provided a space to wind down, play some ping pong and dip into the swimming pool in-between acts as well as a TikTok room and endless amounts of interesting activities.

Starting off the weekend strong, Gorillaz delivered an electrifying performance. Head to toe in baby pink, Damon Albarn hung over the barriers, touching hands with the ecstatic crowd. Accompanied by De La Soul, Moonchild Sanelly and Mos Def the set almost became a sensory overload for many in the crowd who grew up listening to Gorillaz extensive discography with their family and friends. Moments like these can really only happen at festivals, audiences of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds, singing and dancing together in what can only be described as collective euphoria.

- - -

- - -

An iconic set delivered by Dua Lipa spun the crowd's heads all the way round and was truly one for the books. The level of energy peaked the charts with Dua and her dancers executing fully realised routines to every song and barely breaking a sweat all the while holding the adoring crowd in the palm of her hand.

Giveon provided a change of pace; hundreds sat on the stone steps of the Cupra stage, its auditorium-like layout perfect for capturing the sound. Giveon's smooth vocals lulled the audience into a trance-like state and drew curious punters in from all directions and it didn’t take long before the stage was packed.

We can all agree Tame Impala is usually best enjoyed lying in some grass, headphones full-blast and sun beaming down, however live the Australian indie act becomes imbued with a whole new energy. By far the best visuals of the whole weekend, the dreamy tunes were backed with sweeping lasers, billows of smoke and mind-altering graphics creating a pure psychedelic experience, making it impossible for the watchers not to sway smiling throughout.

It doesn’t get much cooler than M.I.A., who, clad in hot pink dungarees, moved emphatically across the stage with a rally of dancers bringing mind-blowing moves. Backed by a band and an entire choir, M.I.A conducted them from center stage like she’d been born to do just that.

Wrapping up the weekend with a bang, the one and only Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage with her usual all encompassing presence, rousing the 3am Saturday crowd to dredge up the last of their energy and really go all out. A total power performance that ended the festival with a pure good time.

An incredible experience for all, gathered in a beautiful city to see some incredible acts, many left the weekend with a smile on their face and memories they’ll never forget.

- - -

Words + Main Picture: Harry Clements

- - -