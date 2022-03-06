Primavera Sound Opens To Huge Queues, Lack Of Organisation

Primavera Sound has opened to a wave of complaints about organisation.

The much-loved festival returned to its traditional Barcelona home, with two weekend planned of expertly curated music.

Sadly, the opening day - June 2nd - was dogged by complaints, with enormous queues snaking around the site.

Clash writer Sam Walker-Smart opined that it was "the worst run version I've been to..."

Had a giggle @Primavera_Sound last night, but good lord they need to sort their staffing and organisation out. Dangerous lack of water points and 1-2 hour drink queues. People are understandably pissed. Worst run version I’ve been too. — Sam Walker-Smart (@SamWalkerSmart) June 3, 2022

This video illustrates the size of the problem.

Queues are not moving at all. pic.twitter.com/0Z8Kl1JOb9 — Juan Auz (@juangauz) June 2, 2022

Complaints on social media were widespread.

.@Primavera_Sound must’ve hired the Fyre Festival bar management. Queues hours long for a thimble of beer. Not enough bar staff, terrible organisation, and absolutely packed! What a shocker — Richard Partington (@RJPartington) June 2, 2022

Ok so we need to talk about how much of a mess Primavera is this year. Hoping last night was a one-off, but the queues, crowd management, overcrowding, lack of water.. the main area felt really unpleasant. — Tim Boddy (@timjboddy) June 3, 2022

Some ticket holders were left feeling unsafe by their experiences.

.@Primavera_Sound is not safe. Oversold, no water access points, crushes/bottlenecks everywhere making it near impossible to get from stage to stage. Unsure what can be done to fix this by tomorrow but it was by far the worst festival experience I’ve ever had. — David Thorp (@DavidThorp) June 2, 2022

It's sad to see - there is a huge amount of love and affection for Primavera as a festival, but the pictures on social look, to be frank, unacceptable. Let's hope things improve today!

