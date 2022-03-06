Primavera Sound Opens To Huge Queues, Lack Of Organisation

03 · 06 · 2022

Primavera Sound has opened to a wave of complaints about organisation.

The much-loved festival returned to its traditional Barcelona home, with two weekend planned of expertly curated music.

Sadly, the opening day - June 2nd - was dogged by complaints, with enormous queues snaking around the site.

Clash writer Sam Walker-Smart opined that it was "the worst run version I've been to..."

This video illustrates the size of the problem.

Complaints on social media were widespread.

Some ticket holders were left feeling unsafe by their experiences.

It's sad to see - there is a huge amount of love and affection for Primavera as a festival, but the pictures on social look, to be frank, unacceptable. Let's hope things improve today!

Primavera Sound 2022
