Primavera Sound 2020 Postponed

Primavera Sound will not go ahead this summer.

The event was due to take place in Barcelona on June 2nd - 6th, with highlights including Massive Attack, The Strokes, and a reformed Pavement.

With COVID-19 wreaking havock with the summer season, the Primavera Sound team have taken the decision to postpone.

Returning next year, all tickets from this summer will be valid for 2021.

The line up for the 2021 event will be unveiled on June 3rd.

Here's the official statement.

Bailaremos juntos de nuevo. Muchas gracias por vuestro apoyo. pic.twitter.com/wT0yznWVuB â€” primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) May 11, 2020

