Primavera Sound 2020 Clarify Refund Policy

Primavera Sound have moved to clarify the festival's position on refunds.

The Barcelona event was due to take place in May, but moved the dates back to August following the spread of corinavirus.

Some fans on social media had noted communication which seemed to suggest that refunds would not be available.

Clash has been in touch with reps for Primavera Sound, who have supplied the following statement in an attempt to clarify the issue:

We know that for many people this is a very complicated situation, that's why we're working on different solutions. As soon as the state of alarm in Spain is over, we are confident we'll be able to offer our audience several options, which our team is working on.

Regarding the lineup, we are in contact with all the artists and working in coordination with them regarding the new date, so we will communicate the final lineup as soon as possible. We know it's not easy, but we ask for a little more patience.

You may have heard or read that there will be no refunds whatsoever, but we'd kindly want to remark that the only official communication from Primavera Sound, as per today and as shared with ticketholders through email and our own social media channels, is the one which states the postponing and the fact that the tickets which have been already purchased will be valid for the new dates.

This means, as said, that until the state of alarm is over we won't reactivate the tickets sales, nor are we allowed to give more information about the ticket policy.

This is the info we've shared not only with our audience but also with our partners and collaborators, and the only official one so far.

We really appreciate your understanding in this unprecedented situation, therefore we ask for your patience and trust. Thank you.

- - -

Primavera Sound is scheduled to take place between August 26th - 30th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.