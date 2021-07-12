Primal Scream, Bicep For Wide Awake Festival 2022

Primal Scream and Bicep will headline Wide Awake Festival next summer.

The South London festival expands to cross two days in 2022, running between Friday 27th and Saturday 28th of May.

The opening night concentrates on electronic music and club culture, with Bicep stepping in for a headline set.

Caribou, Leon Vynehall, Loraine James, Optimo, and Working Men's Club are amongst the new additions to the bill.

Saturday is more guitar and alternative centred, with Primal Scream topping the bill for a special 'Screamadelica' set.

Elsewhere, you can find Chubby & The Gang, Fat White Family, Yard Act, The Comet Is Coming, and more on a bill co-curated alongside Brixton venue the Windmill.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Wide Awake Festival runs between May 27th - 28th.

