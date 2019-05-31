Primal Scream Announce Massive Winter Tour

Primal Scream have announced a lengthy series of UK shows.

The band's new singles compilation 'Maximum Rock 'N' Roll' is out now, a career-spanning collection of killer 45s.

Playing Neighbourhood festival and All Points East, the group will complete a full British run this winter.

Matching huge venues against more intimate hubs, Primal Scream will play Oxford, Southampton, Brighton, and Cardiff, before hitting London's Kentish Town Forum.

Ending the tour with some Scottish dates, the band will perform in Glasgow's iconic Barrowlands ballroom on December 17th.

Tickets for the dates go on sale this Friday (June 7th) at 9am.

Catch Primal Scream at the following shows:

November

19 Oxford O2 Academy

20 Southampton Guildhall

21 Brighton Dome

23 Cardiff Great Hall

24 Liverpool O2 Academy

26 Manchester Albert Hall

27 Norwich UEA

29 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

December

1 Coventry Empire

3 Nottingham Rock City

4 Hull University Asylum

6 Leeds O2 Academy

7 Newcastle Boiler Shop

9 Dublin National Stadium

10 Belfast Ulster Hall

13 Inverness Ironworks

14 Aberdeen Music Hall

15 Perth Concert Hall

17 Glasgow Barrowlands

