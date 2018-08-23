Preview: Lost Village 2018

Starting in 2015, Lost Village is quite a young blood when it comes to boutique UK festivals, belonging to a lineage that includes bashes like Boomtown and the much-missed Secret Garden Party. But it brings its own unique, intimate and surreal take on things and has unsurprisingly sold out every year without fail.

Four Tet is one of the main draws and his heady electronic music composed with the sensibility of a muso doesn’t really need much introduction. The one who threw Haribo into the crowd at one of those Four Tet Brixton all-nighters and top-class DJ to boot, Ben UFO plays on the Forgotten Cabin stage on Saturday.

Earlier on, the same stage plays host to Helena Hauff’s hard-hitting acid-y, techno-y electro and Daniel Avery. This year’s ‘Song For Alpha’ might channel that end of the night feeling (Clash review HERE ) but there are enough harder cuts in his musical repository that’ll ease ‘villagers’ into the rest of the night, whether that be Ben UFO, Gerd Janson or a secret set.

All weekend, the Watcher’s holt – which, if you go along with the narrative, was “a hideout for those who rallied against the shackles of tradition” that’s been “rediscovered” – has secret sets from early afternoon till late. Other stages include the Burial Ground, the village’s “spiritual epicentre”; the Abandoned Chapel; the Junkyard, where you might be able to boogie on top of a car if you’re lucky and Bureau of Lost.

Across the weekend, in an abandoned woodland village in Lincolnshire, there’s also Ross From Friends, Kojey Radical, Mount Kimbie, Peggy Gou (watch out for ‘Gou Talk’ at the Institute of Curious Minds), the Black Madonna, Hunee and Goldie.

With such a good line-up, it’s inevitable that there are clashes, but the festival’s small size should alleviate any trekking. Oh, and there’s Friendly Fires, Everything Everything and The Go! Team for your mercury-nominated mercurial indie fix.

There’s an array of top-class food options (“What’s that? Michelin Star?”) and a bunch of great comedians at the Lost Theatre. Panels and talks from artists and experts (peep the titles: ‘Ganjanomics’, ‘How to Upgrade Your Orgasm’) sit alongside workshops including archery, crossbow and pyrography for those who find the yoga and pom pom making a bit tame, and there are hot tubs by the lake and a load of actors walking around. Standard.

It definitely promises to be “otherworldly”…

Lost Village runs between August 23rd - 26th.

Words: Wilf Skinner

