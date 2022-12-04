Preview: Kappa Futur Festival 2022

Europe’s mega electronic music and art festival Kappa Futur Festival is set to return this summer. Between July 1st and July 3rd, house and techno fans will flock to the famous Parco Dora in central Turin to see the world's best DJs and performers. After months of teasing the lineup, with small announcements scattered, the full lineup has been released.

The last edition of the festival, held in 2019, was a sold-out event in which 50,000 ticket holders celebrated their love for house and techno music. This year proves to be no different. In its ninth edition, the festival plans to bring together artists and fans alike from 100 different nations, including Chile, Japan, Australia, Uganda, and South Korea. The three-day festival is jampacked with amazing DJs and artists. Day one features Belgian powerhouse Amelie Lens, Swiss DJ Andrea Oliva, Ibiza-based Chelina Manuhutu, club force Peggy Gou and for the first time, Ugandan collective NYEGE NYEGE will take over a stage.

Day Two will see the return of The Blessed Madonna, chart-topper DIPLO, The Martinez Brothers, Detroit legend Carl Craig, French DJ Chloé Caillet, and the Italian duo Tale Of Us. The final day will end with sets from US-based DJ Bedouin, American electro group Cybotron - who will dazzle with an audiovisual show - Australia’s Fisher, Spanish artist Paco Osuna, and the undisputed king of techno, the festival favourite himself Carl Cox.

The European festival is considered to be one of the best festivals in the world. In 2019, the festival won the ultra-coveted award for Best International Festival at the DJ Awards . They also received the European Commission Patronage twice for their continuous drive to have the best customer experience at a festival.

Tickets are available via the festival website , including ticket and hotel packages and the luxurious art and techno VIP experience.

Words: Cora Jordon

