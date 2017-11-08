Preview: Citadel 2018

It's been a summer of transition for London's festival circuit.

All Points East took control of Victoria Park, pushing previous live music residents to other corners of the capital.

Citadel opted for a site on Gunnersbury Park, one of London's most beautiful green areas and a real highlight of West London.

Well-served by transport links, it looks like a dream move, with fans set to descend on Citadel this Sunday (July 15th).

Here's a few must-see acts...

- - -

Tame Impala



Well, of course we’d recommend the headline act… Australian psych juggernauts Tame Impala are playing but one UK show this summer, and it’s going to be at this year’s Citadel festival.

A simply superb live experience, Tame Impala’s extra-sensory approach overwhelms, blending their psych’d out tunes – from three vital albums, no less – with some incredibly sophisticated imagery.

With Kevin Parker & Co. said to be working on something new, this is an apt time to get caught up with the phenomenon that is Tame Impala.

- - -

Goat



Part of the Scandinavian psychedelic underground, Goat match relentless rhythms to wholly immersive songwriting. An incredible live act, the intensity with which Goat attack each show leaves nothing behind.

With those impeccable outfits, rain sticks, and colossal moves, Goat are ready to cast a spell both literally and musically over West London.

- - -

Hawkwind



Hawkwind aren’t so much a band as a force of nature. One-time bass player Lemmy may have passed on over to the other side but that isn’t enough to stop Hawkwind, who will descend on Gunnersbury Park for a free-form happening. A band steeped in festival lore, their fondness for extravagant sets, genre-melting jams and counter-cultural politics makes them a must-see.

- - -

Kamaal Williams



Formerly one-half of Yussef Kamaal, keyboard player Kamaal Williams helped spur into life ‘Black Focus’, one of the most influential UK jazz records of the past 25 years.

Assembling a new band, Kamaal Williams released another sterling dose of expansive jazz-funk earlier in the year, a sign that his creative fires remain undimmed.

There’s an argument that jazz is always best experienced live, in the club or onstage – put that to the test at this year’s Citadel.

- - -

Nabihah Iqbal



Formerly Throwing Shade, Nabihah Iqbal’s debut album under her own name with an astute synth pop delight, flipping those artful tropes – think Pet Shop Boys, New Order – on their head in the process.

We’re long time fans, and actually hosted Throwing Shade (as she was then known) as our SXSW showcase two years ago. Time hasn’t allowed that to dim, and we’ll be sure to check out Nabihah Iqbal amongst Citadel’s many other delights.

- - -

Citadel takes place on July 15th.

