Preview: At Home Farm Returns

Inching towards the peak of summer, At Home Farm will be hosting a series of intimate live shows in partnership with Communion Music Group.

Taking places across July to September just a stone's throw from London, the glamping aficionados are transforming the Elstree woodlands into an intimate show space. Tucked away at 250 capacity, the evenings invite the likes of Ry X, Rae Morris, Bear’s Den, The Staves and Patrick Watson.

To its core, At Home Farm positions itself as a retreat from the chaos of city life, located at just a train journey away from Central London with tube and railway stations nearby. Priding itself as a private Green Belt hotspot, the land stretches across 150 acres of green, offering a refreshed experience of live music.

In his sonically purifying reach towards nature. Australian singer Ry X is one of a series of highlights that will make the short trip to Elstree, showcasing the recently released album ‘Blood Moon’.

Alternatively, Quebec singer-songwriter Patrick Watson now carves a solo career aside from his band, forming his own interpretations of jazz and electronica through chamber pop.

The evening includes a two-course supper delivered by the skilled hands of Chef Jean-Luc Sainlo, bringing together attendees amongst the meadows, later serving as assortment of beer, wine and cocktails.

Emerging in 2006, Communion found its feet as a monthly live music night based in the legendary Notting Hill Arts Club, now extending itself to the cosy Woodland Stage. Previous performances celebrate the names of Jack Garratt, James Bay, Freya Ridings and Nick Mulvey.

Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, the three sisters to form indie group The Staves comment: “It’s always so great to have the opportunity to play a show in an intimate setting like Home Farm, where you get to pare things down and play your songs like how they were written. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Located just a short distance from London - and with rail and tube stations close by - At Home Farm is a must. For full At Home Farm details, and to buy tickets, visit their website.

Words: Ana Lamond

Photography: Edu Hawkins

