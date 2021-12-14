Porter Robinson Announces First UK Shows In Five Years

Porter Robinson has announced plans for his first UK shows in five years.

The artist recently hosted the Second Sky festival, unveiling his Nurture Live show to wild acclaim from fans.

UK fans have been starved of live activity for five years, but all that will change in 2022.

Porter Robinson has confirmed plans for a burst of UK shows, including dates in Edinburgh (April 20th), Manchester (April 21st), and London (April 23rd).

Pre-sale tickets open at 10am on December 14th, before the general sale kicks off at 10am on December 17th.

Catch Porter Robinson at the following shows:

April

17 Dublin The Academy

20 Edinburgh O2 Academy Edinburgh

21 Manchester Manchester Academy 2

23 London Electric Ballroom

Photo Credit: Dan Regan

- - -