Poppy Ajudha, Theon Cross, Ben Hayes And More For Clash Live At Miranda

Following a packed out January show, we return for February's instalment at Ace Hotel for 2019 with a line-up celebrating creative energies within London's jazz underground and it's conversation with club culture.

It's happening at Miranda, Ace Hotel, on Wednesday February 27th - and we have 100 free tickets only to give away for you to join us. The first 50 people to sign up via the form below will win a free pair of tickets for you and a friend to join us!

--- Poppy Ajudha Informed by new movements in jazz but with a soulful tone, Poppy Ajudha's work is never short of excellent, as exhibited by her stellar debut EP 'FEMME' and recent EP 'Patience'. Poppy's experimentation, moving from spoken word sections to dissections of toxic masculinity her songwriting shows remarkable depth, while retaining a velvet-soft surface. Her recent feature alongside Tom Misch on 'Disco Yes' was tipped by none other than Barack Obama in his end of year cultural highlights list. Tune into 'Cranes In The Sky' cover recorded for Clash Live at Metropolis Studios...

Theon Cross

Theon Cross is a key component of London's jazz community. As a musician, collaborator, songwriter, and band leader, he's worked tirelessly to pursue a single-minded, yet completely open, musical vision.

Debut album 'Fyah' being the first under his own name saw Theon working alongside some of the foremost names in UK jazz and makes for essential listening. Theon joins us performing a solo set that is not to be missed.

Ben Hayes

Ben Hayes' background is in jazz and the endless possibilities afforded by that tradition.

A conservatory trained musician – studies included a stint at Trinity School of Music – the aspiring producer was then drawn towards electronic music.

Based in South East London, Ben quickly immersed himself in the area's creative community. Open to new sounds, new ideas, his fluid, down-tempo style quickly took hold, attracting like minds in the process.

Expect a soulful and future-facing solo performance.

Also on the bill we have one of South London's finest selectors Alex Rita (Touching Bass/ Steamdown) alongside our very own DJ Sophie Simone and Clash DJs spinning into the early hours. RSVP details below...

