PIXIES Confirm Massive Autumn Tour

PIXIES have detailed plans for a massive UK tour this Autumn.

The alt-rock godheads reformed in 2004, playing a series of international tours and releasing two brand new albums.

2016's 'Head Carrier' won warm reviews, with PIXIES now sadly operating without the force of nature that is Kim Deal.

That said, they're still a mighty live act, and return to these shores in Autumn for some huge headline dates.

Opening in Cardiff on September 13th, PIXIES then hit Plymouth, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester.

Playing London's Alexandra Palace on September 20th, PIXIES then play Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh, before finishing with shows in Belfast and Dublin.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday (April 5th).

Catch PIXIES at the following shows:

September

13 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

14 Plymouth Pavilions

16 Birmingham O2 Academy

17 Leeds O2 Academy

18 Manchester O2 Apollo

20 London Alexandra Palace

21 Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy

22 Glasgow O2 Academy

23 Edinburgh Usher Hall

25 Belfast Ulster Hall

26 Dublin Olympia Theatre

