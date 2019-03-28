PIXIES Confirm Massive Autumn Tour

PIXIES have detailed plans for a massive UK tour this Autumn.
The alt-rock godheads reformed in 2004, playing a series of international tours and releasing two brand new albums.
2016's 'Head Carrier' won warm reviews, with PIXIES now sadly operating without the force of nature that is Kim Deal.
That said, they're still a mighty live act, and return to these shores in Autumn for some huge headline dates.
Opening in Cardiff on September 13th, PIXIES then hit Plymouth, Birmingham, Leeds, and Manchester.
Playing London's Alexandra Palace on September 20th, PIXIES then play Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh, before finishing with shows in Belfast and Dublin.
Tickets are on sale from 10am on Friday (April 5th).
Catch PIXIES at the following shows:
September
13 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
14 Plymouth Pavilions
16 Birmingham O2 Academy
17 Leeds O2 Academy
18 Manchester O2 Apollo
20 London Alexandra Palace
21 Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy
22 Glasgow O2 Academy
23 Edinburgh Usher Hall
25 Belfast Ulster Hall
26 Dublin Olympia Theatre
