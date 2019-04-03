Pitchfork Music Festival Evacuated Due To "Dangerous Weather Conditions"

Fans at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago were evacuated from the site last night (July 20th).

The event kicked off on Friday, July 19th at Union Park in Chicago, boasting a wide-ranging line up that moved from HAIM to Belle & Sebastian via The Isley Brothers and Earl Sweatshirt.

Due to "dangerous weather conditions" the site was shut down last night (July 20th) with fans being urged to find shelter.

Due to dangerous weather conditions, Pitchfork Fest is evacuating. Please calmly and quickly leave the festival grounds and find shelter. — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) July 20, 2019

The storm eventually passed, however, and Day Two was completed with a headline set from The Isley Brothers. The line up was altered, however, with Kurt Vile's slot being chopped.

Gates will open in 5 minutes. You can enter at the main gate on Ashland, Ogden/Washington, or at Ashland/Washington. Music will resume as soon as possible with Stereolab and Freddie Gibbs and then will continue as previously scheduled. — Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago (@pitchforkfest) July 20, 2019

Play resumes today (July 21st) for the final day of Pitchfork Music Festival - bring an umbrella, folks...

