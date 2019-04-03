Pitchfork Music Festival Evacuated Due To "Dangerous Weather Conditions"

Fans at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago were evacuated from the site last night (July 20th).

The event kicked off on Friday, July 19th at Union Park in Chicago, boasting a wide-ranging line up that moved from HAIM to Belle & Sebastian via The Isley Brothers and Earl Sweatshirt.

Due to "dangerous weather conditions" the site was shut down last night (July 20th) with fans being urged to find shelter.

The storm eventually passed, however, and Day Two was completed with a headline set from The Isley Brothers. The line up was altered, however, with Kurt Vile's slot being chopped.

Play resumes today (July 21st) for the final day of Pitchfork Music Festival - bring an umbrella, folks...

