Pitchfork Music Festival Comes To London

Pitchfork Music Festival touches down in London for its inaugural edition later this year.

The festival hits the UK metropolis for a five day run in November, and will utilise venues across the city.

Set to run back to back with Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, tickets go on pre-sale this Wednesday (June 30th) at 10am, before general sale follows on Friday (July 2nd) at 10am.

First names on the bill for Pitchfork Music Festival London include Moses Boyd, Stereolab, a PC Music label showcase, Iceage, Giant Swan, Anna Meredith, Moor Mother, Koreless, and Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth.

Check out a trailer below.

Pitchfork Music Festival London runs between November 10th - 14th.

- - -