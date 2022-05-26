Phoebe Bridgers, Sam Fender Join The Rolling Stones For Hyde Park Shows

Phoebe Bridgers and Sam Fender will join The Rolling Stones at their Hyde Park shows.

The dates are part of a broader European jaunt, with the legendary rock outfit hitting Liverpool's iconic Anfield Stadium on June 9th.

Looking to the London dates, full supports for the two Hyde Park dates have been confirmed.

On June 25th, The Rolling Stones will be joined by the wonderful Phoebe Bridgers, The War On Drugs, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath.

The second date on July 3rd finds the band supported by BRIT winner Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints.

Tickets are on sale now.

Full breakdown:

Saturday 25 June

The War On Drugs

Phoebe Bridgers

JJ Rosa | Kelly McGrath

Sunday 3 July

Sam Fender

Courtney Barnett

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Dinner Party | The Flints

