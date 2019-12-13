Peter Frampton Confirms UK Farewell Tour Dates

Rock legend Peter Frampton is set to bring his farewell tour to the UK next year.

The guitarist has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Inclusion Body Myositis - or IBM - and this is having an impact on his health.

Unable to continue with vigorous touring, Peter Frampton has designed a series of farewell tour dates.

The UK dates round out the tour, and open in Edinburgh on May 24th, before hitting Nottingham, Manchester, and Cardiff.

Finishing in London's Royal Albert Hall on May 31st, Peter Frampton comments:

“I look forward to seeing my dear friends in the UK next year. My Finale Tour is a trip through my music with my incredible Peter Frampton Band.”

Watch an interview with Peter Frampton discussing his condition below.

Catch Peter Frampton at the following shows:

May

24 Edinburgh Usher Hall

26 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

28 Manchester O2 Apollo

29 Cardiff St. David’s Hall

31 London Royal Albert Hall

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.