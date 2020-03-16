Pete Tong And The Heritage Orchestra Ibiza Classics Christmas Rave Livestream From The O2 Arena

Ravers rejoice. For one night only, Pete Tong daddy cool of Dance music, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley return to The O2 to transport music lovers back to Ibiza for the ultimate Christmas rave broadcast to viewers at home.

The show was first held at the The 02 arena back in December 2016 and has returned to sell out crowds each year. This years performance still going ahead in a virtual capacity adapted for broadcast is a highly commendable measure of the U.K. live industrys resilience and refusal to let the soundsystems fall silent.

Available to watch on Saturday 19th December 2020 via LIVENow, fans are invited to join in the Ibiza Classics party and transform their living room into their own Balearic paradise without paying £20 for a bottle of water.

Equally as exciting, this is the first music event at The O2 arena since the venue closed in March due to the pandemic. and it promises to breathe some life back into the arena as performers and musicians take advantage of the space. Filling the arena floor with a visually spectacular night of live dance music and togetherness.

Pete Tong commented: "2020, our whole year has been lost, no tours no shows no exceptions! We can't be together in clubs or concert. arenas BUT we can still put on a show for you. We're going to perfrom from the floor of the O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now we are going to make the most of what we have!"

O2 customers can register for free tickets via the Priority App here from 9am Wednesday 25th November until the day of the event, Saturday 19th December, with only a booking fee of 50p applying.

Early bird tickets are priced at £10 and go on general sale at 9am on Friday 27th November from www.theo2.co.uk.

In addition, Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley will return with a live audience to The O2 on 4th and 5th December 2021 - another reason to be cheerful.

