Pet Shop Boys Announce Tiny London Show

Pet Shop Boys have announced plans for a tiny London show.

The pop icons will headline Radio 2's Hyde Park extravaganza this weekend, fresh from launching their Dreamworld tour.

Billed as a Greatest Hits event, the duo have now surprised fans by confirming an intimate London show.

Playing 229 on Great Portland Street tomorrow night (September 14th), Pet Shop Boys will squeeze their famously imaginative live set into the central London venue.

Tickets are on sale now, and strictly limited to two per person.

Surprise! Pet Shop Boys will play an exclusive Hyde Park warm-up concert tomorrow night at 229 Great Portland Street, London W1. pic.twitter.com/3CJgP23EFc — Pet Shop Boys (@petshopboys) September 13, 2019

