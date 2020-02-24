Pet Shop Boys And New Order Are Going On Tour

Pet Shop Boys and New Order will play a joint tour together this Autumn.

The groups will unite on the live venture, which includes a host of Stateside concerts.

Highlights include a night at Madison Square Garden on September 12th, and the famed Hollywood Bowl on October 2nd.

It's not the first time the groups have crossed paths - Pet Shop Boys' frontman Neil Tennant famously sang on 'Getting Away With It', the smash single by the Bernard Sumner-helmed Electronic.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday (February 28th).

Catch Pet Shop Boys and New Order at the following shows:

September

5 Toronto Budweiser Stage

9 Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

11 Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann

12 New York Madison Square Garden

15 Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion

18 Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion

20 Minneapolis The Armory

24 Vancouver Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

26 George Gorge Amphitheatre

30 San Francisco Chase Center

October

2 Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl

