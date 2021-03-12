Paul Weller Pulls Remaining UK Shows Due To COVID Case

Paul Weller has been forced to pull the rest of his UK shows after a touring member tested positive for COVID.

The songwriter is currently back on the road, playing dates across the country that dip into the vast depths of his catalogue.

New album 'An Orchestrated Songbook' is out on December 10th, with Paul Weller eager to get back out on stage.

Sadly, a touring member has caught coronavirus, meaning that the remaining dates will be cancelled.

Dates in Norwich, Lincoln, and Cambridge will be re-arranged, with the statement concluding:

"This is obviously incredibly disappointing news for not just the fans but Paul and the whole team involved, but we need to follow the guidelines to keep everyone as safe as possible."

Here's the statement in full.

PWHQ — Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) December 3, 2021

'An Orchestrated Songbook' will be released on December 10th.