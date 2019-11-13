Paul McCartney Is Playing Glastonbury 2020

Paul McCartney seems to have confirmed his place at Glastonbury festival next summer.

2020 represents the 50th anniversary of the Somerset festival, which has grown to become one of the biggest festivals on the planet.

Paul McCartney seems to have confirmed his involvement, courtesy of a cryptic new Instagram post.

Posting three pictures side by side, it reads: Phillip Glass, Emma Stone, Chuck Berry...

So: Glass-Stone-Berry.

Here's the post:

Glastonbury Festival 2020 runs between June 24th - 28th.

