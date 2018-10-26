Patti Smith, Ronnie Spector For In The Round 2019

Patti Smith and Ronnie Spector are amongst the first names for In The Round 2019.

The live music series takes place at London's Roundhouse, and it's a fine way to welcome in the New Year.

A series of intimate shows, the first batch of names includes some legends, and some left field picks.

Patti Smith will present an evening of words and music, while Ronnie Spector hits the Roundhouse on January 27th.

Closing with folk legend Shirley Collins on January 31st, other names for In The Round include Ana Moura, Fatima, The Hot Sardines, and This Is The Kit.

Tickets are on sale now. Here's the full listings:

Tuesday 22 January Ana Moura

Wednesday 23 January Fatima

Friday 25 January An Evening of Words and Music with Patti Smith

Saturday 26 January The Hot Sardines

Sunday 27 January Ronnie Spector

Wednesday 30 January This Is The Kit

Thursday 31 January Shirley Collins

